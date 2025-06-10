Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.