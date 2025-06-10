Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Yum China by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 4.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

