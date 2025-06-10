Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6%

TJX stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.18 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.