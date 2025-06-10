Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $84.76.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

