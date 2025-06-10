Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after buying an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,132,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.