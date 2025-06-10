Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $582,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $10,400,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

