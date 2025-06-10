Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.