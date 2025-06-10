Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

