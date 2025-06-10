Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.