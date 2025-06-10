Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after buying an additional 358,868 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

