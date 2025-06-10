Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

