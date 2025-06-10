Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 120 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $288.95.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total value of $1,402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at $155,236,450. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total transaction of $137,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,272 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,079.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,002 shares of company stock worth $2,525,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.