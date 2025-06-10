Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 30,263 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE QBTS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,729,004. This trade represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $259,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,177.26. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578 over the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

