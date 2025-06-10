Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in JD.com by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

JD.com Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.