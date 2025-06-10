Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

