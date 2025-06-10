Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.09.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

