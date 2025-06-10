Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.