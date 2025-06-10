Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

