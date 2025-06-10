Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.