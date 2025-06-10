Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 337 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sunoco by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.8976 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.68%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

