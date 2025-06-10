Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 468 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

