Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 53 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

BR stock opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

