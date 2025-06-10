Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 598 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $301.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.