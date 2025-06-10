Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.