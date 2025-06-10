Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $146.99.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
