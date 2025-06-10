Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 387,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,732,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

