Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMBL opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.68 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 54.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

