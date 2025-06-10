Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $683,000 Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 1,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 258,089 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 14.8%

Shares of BATS:FFLC opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $37.32 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

