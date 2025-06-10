Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director William P. Stiritz Acquires 186,740 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Post Stock Up 0.6%
POST opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.49.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
