Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $344,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,226,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,704. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,203 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $289,628.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,747.87. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,981 shares of company stock worth $2,941,093 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

