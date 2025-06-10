Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $899,024.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,210,502.55. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.