Procyon Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

