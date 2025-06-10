Procyon Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $150,444,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

