Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.