Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

