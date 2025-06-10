Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,590 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.