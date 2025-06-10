Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 178,896 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,896 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,234,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

