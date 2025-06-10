Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

