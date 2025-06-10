Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

