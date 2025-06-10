Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

