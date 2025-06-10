Promising Airline Stocks To Watch Today – June 7th

Zscaler, RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the operation of passenger or cargo air transportation. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, labor costs, and economic or regulatory changes. Investors often watch industry metrics like load factor and capacity growth to gauge airline profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,031. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.21. 4,509,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,797. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 49,745,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,379,338. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 5,838,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,715. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Further Reading