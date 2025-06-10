Promising Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 7th

Applied Digital, Oracle, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support, or integrate blockchain technology into their products and services. These companies may focus on areas such as distributed ledgers, cryptocurrency mining, smart contracts, or blockchain-based applications across industries. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of decentralized and secure data-handling systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 181,187,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $174.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,828,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average is $160.67. The stock has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,992,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

