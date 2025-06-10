Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, GameStop, Regal Rexnord, and The Descartes Systems Group are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that generate the majority of their revenue through online sales platforms, such as Amazon, Shopify, or Alibaba. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to businesses that leverage digital technologies, logistics networks, and targeted marketing to reach consumers. Their performance often reflects broader trends in internet usage, consumer behavior, and the evolving landscape of online retail. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88. Walmart has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,094.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,032.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,056.36. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $888.75 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. 4,359,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,511,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.05. 624,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

DSGX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.25. 657,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

