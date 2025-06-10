Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – June 8th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide products and services for renovating, repairing or maintaining residential properties. This sector includes home-center retailers, manufacturers of building materials, tools and appliances, and specialty service providers. Their performance often tracks trends in the housing market and consumer spending on remodeling projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $97.46. 15,583,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $367.45. 2,347,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.62. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $97.33. 7,816,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.35. 2,216,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,016. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.57.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE:W traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.18. 3,692,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.94. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.41. 3,176,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. 737,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14.

