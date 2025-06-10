Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after purchasing an additional 365,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,323,000 after purchasing an additional 604,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,644,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,005,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

