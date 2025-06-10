Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Howard S. Jonas Buys 13,080,457 Shares

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 13,080,457 shares of Rafael stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $16,742,984.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,299,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,742,984.96. This represents a -1,674.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rafael Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,707.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rafael

About Rafael

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rafael in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rafael by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.