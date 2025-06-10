RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 31,282 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:RBC opened at $381.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $386.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.50.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

