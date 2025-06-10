Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $567.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

