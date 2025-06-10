Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $517.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.