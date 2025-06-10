Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 90,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock valued at $172,680,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.