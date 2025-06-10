Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

